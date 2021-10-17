Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 252.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 36.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 146,367 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

