Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 59.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.86 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

