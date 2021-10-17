Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 588 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $158,802,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $628.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $633.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

