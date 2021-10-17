Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $162.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

