Ossiam Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 309,086 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

