Ossiam Sells 401,896 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 401,896 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $111.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

