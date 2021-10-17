Ossiam Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

