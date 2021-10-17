Ossiam Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 554,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

