Ossiam Sells 21,472 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

