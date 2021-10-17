Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of GD opened at $208.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.