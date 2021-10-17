First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1,777.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in First Solar were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

