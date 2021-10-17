Natixis Sells 2,280 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $371.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.90. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

