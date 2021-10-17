Jump Financial LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

