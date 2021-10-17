Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $31.45 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

