Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $430.12 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

