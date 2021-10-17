Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $462,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $266,947,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

