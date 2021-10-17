Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $69,000 in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NMMC opened at $9.78 on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.