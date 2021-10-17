Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

