Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $544,000 Position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

About Pivotal Investment Co. III

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.