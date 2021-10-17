Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $544,000 Position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.
About Pivotal Investment Co. III
