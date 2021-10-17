First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 332.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 169.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 201,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.