38,919 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

