OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,015 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

