OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMZA opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.