Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 415,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

PXD stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

