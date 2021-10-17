OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OCTZ opened at $31.17 on Friday. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

