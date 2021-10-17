First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.02% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

