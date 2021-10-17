OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 395,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

