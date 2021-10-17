OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,812,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.