LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

