Lincoln National Corp Acquires 723 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

