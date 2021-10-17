Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $47,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $182.97 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.