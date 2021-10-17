Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,337 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $40,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,616,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,054,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

SHLS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.10. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.