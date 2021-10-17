VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.42 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.40.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.