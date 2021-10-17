VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.42 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.40.
VAT Group Company Profile
