Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VLOWY opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.