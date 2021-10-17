Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Expands By 83.6%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.30 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

