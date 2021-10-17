Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UNICY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

