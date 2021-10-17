OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.