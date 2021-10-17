OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

