Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,743.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.