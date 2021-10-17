Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.39 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

