APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,826 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.86.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

