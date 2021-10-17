2,400 Shares in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

