Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $243,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $2,748,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vale by 132.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $6,942,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vale by 20.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 887,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 62.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,768 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.