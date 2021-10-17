Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $414,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ciena by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 502,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,669 shares of company stock worth $2,902,189 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.25 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

