Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target at $59.80

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

