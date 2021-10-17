Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target at $59.80

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.