Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

