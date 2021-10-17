Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 37,882 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.59% of Magellan Health worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Magellan Health by 319.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGLN stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

