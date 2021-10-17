Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $626,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

