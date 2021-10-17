Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.85% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $596,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.15 and its 200 day moving average is $492.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

