Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,097,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $547,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 776,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 182,999 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

