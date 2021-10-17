Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CW stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

